LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC's Annual Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (NASDAQ:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent for the second consecutive year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.



“We are encouraged to again receive a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer Sallie Larsen. “Diversity enriches our culture and, as a result, teams make better decisions and deliver better outcomes for our clients. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program supports this strategy by developing, attracting and engaging the best talent in the industry and creating a sense of belonging for all employees. When you bring together our commitment to diversity and a strong culture with our commitment to innovation and growth, we believe that delivers a winning formula for success.”

LPL provides employees with a host of DEI resources, and the firm’s Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group serves as a visible, accessible resource for LGBTQ+-identified employees and their allies, providing LGBTQ+-focused networking, educational and social opportunities. In addition to encouraging employees to bring their authentic selves to work, LPL’s commitment to equality is supported by its involvement in local communities and advocacy on a national level. In 2020, LPL participated in the virtual AIDS Walk Charlotte, one of the largest HIV awareness and fundraising events in the Carolinas, as well as San Diego Pride events to help raise funds for more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations. For Pride month in June, the firm updated its corporate logo with a rainbow to stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“LPL’s longstanding commitment to equity is not just something we say, but a well thought-out strategic action that we act on in order to better support our employees, advisors and community,” said Tim Carter, LPL senior vice president, Chief Diversity Officer. “We are honored that LPL has once again scored 100 percent on the HRC Corporate Equality Index. I look forward to LPL’s future vision and the difference we will continue to make.”

The CEI rating system is designed for mid- to large-sized businesses with 500 or more full-time employees. The report measures companies on detailed criteria in four broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ employees and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

About the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

LPL Financial and Human Rights Campaign are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc