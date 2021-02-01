Marathon Petroleum Corp. Names Brian C. Davis as Chief Commercial Officer

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) announced today that Brian C. Davis has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Davis will be responsible for leading all commercial business activities across MPC's integrated value chain and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan.

"Brian's extensive commercial experience, recent deep background in renewables and alternative energy, and track record of developing and enhancing capabilities is highly complementary to our strategic focus on improving our commercial performance," said Hennigan. "The addition of Brian to our leadership team is a significant step toward maximizing the value of our integrated system and accelerating our go-forward growth strategy."

Prior to joining MPC, Mr. Davis spent 32 years with Royal Dutch Shell in roles spanning the full oil and gas value chain, including a number of global and regional senior leadership positions in which he was responsible for driving transformation and growth. As Global Vice President, Energy Solutions from 2016 to 2020 and Group Vice President, Corporate Strategy from 2014 to 2016, Mr. Davis played a key role in shaping Shell's new energy strategy and developing its low carbon energy business.

During his career with Shell, Mr. Davis also served as Global Vice President, Base Chemicals from 2011 to 2014; Global Vice President, Downstream Strategy from 2009 to 2011; General Manager, Refining and Supply Strategy from 2005 to 2009; and General Manager, Shell Western Supply and Trading from 2001 to 2005. He began his career as a chemical engineer in operational and engineering roles at Shell's Clyde refinery in Australia and has also worked in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America.

Mr. Davis holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Sydney.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

