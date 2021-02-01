>
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:APTS +0%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended 2020 earnings after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 7003443 as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 883-0383
International Dial-in Number: (412) 902-6506
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Passcode: 7003443

The live broadcast of PAC's fourth quarter and year ended 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 2, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10151581. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers and Class A office buildings. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of September 30, 2020, we owned or were invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301219404.html

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.


