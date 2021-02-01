>
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. Results for the 4th quarter of 2020

February 01, 2021 | About: BSP:ITUB4 -2.55% NYSE:ITUB +2.54% BSP:ITUB3 -2.22%

Announcement to the Market

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 4th quarter of 2020 ending December 31, 2020 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, February 02 in Portuguese at 08:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 09:30 a.m. (EDT).

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-results-for-the-4th-quarter-of-2020-301219509.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


