Sempra Energy Named To Fortune Magazine's 'World's Most Admired Companies' List For 2021

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:SRE +0.95%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that it has again been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. This marks the 11th year that the company has been included on the annual list, which recognizes global businesses with the strongest corporate reputations within their sectors and across industries.

Sempra Energy Headquarters, Downtown, San Diego

"Today's recognition from Fortune is underpinned by our high-performance culture and reflects our commitment to furthering our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company and providing sustainable value to all of our stakeholders," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "Against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges from a global pandemic, this honor is a credit to our essential workforce — 18,000 employees who work hard every day to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to power the lives of over 35 million consumers across North America."

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global management consulting firm, to select companies for the annual "World's Most Admired Companies" list from a survey of senior executives, directors and financial analysts. Fortune considered the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue for the list, along with non-U.S. companies that have revenues of approximately $10 billion or more. The survey asks respondents to rank the companies on nine attributes: quality of management; quality of products or services; innovativeness; long-term investment value; financial soundness; ability to attract, develop and retain talent; social responsibility to the community and environment; wise use of corporate assets; and effectiveness in doing business globally.

About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

Sempra Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-named-to-fortune-magazines-worlds-most-admired-companies-list-for-2021-301219370.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy


