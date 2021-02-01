>
Centerspace Announces Dates For The Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Year Ended December 31, 2020

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:CSR +2.27%

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until March 9, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785


USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-902-4132


International Toll-Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657


Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658




Conference Number

10145476

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301219361.html

SOURCE Centerspace


