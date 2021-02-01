>
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stock

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:ENR +0.75%

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2021.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.875 per share of 7.50% Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

