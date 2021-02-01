Axalta Releases Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Update, Delays Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) ("Axalta"), a leading global coatings company, today announced that it will delay its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 3 and 4, 2021, respectively. Axalta expects a delay in the completion of its financial statements related to an operational matter that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020 because the determination of any potential financial impact is still underway at this time. Axalta will reschedule the date of the earnings release and conference call in a subsequent press release.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Update

Fourth quarter net sales of $1,074.5 million decreased 2.2% from $1,098.4 million in Q4 2019, and increased 4.6% sequentially from Q3 2020 with all end-markets showing improvement, given continued recovery from pandemic-related demand impacts. Refinish demand recovery was temporarily interrupted by incremental pandemic-related restrictions within EMEA and North America starting mid-quarter. Industrial saw solid year-over-year Q4 2020 net sales growth driven by strong industrial production rebound and ongoing strength in the U.S. housing market. Light Vehicle production continued its strong global recovery as lean dealer inventories and solid retail sales rebound fueled strong production rates. Commercial Vehicle global production demonstrated sequential quarterly improvement as new heavy duty truck orders have continued to improve throughout the second half of 2020.

These preliminary financial results are subject to revision until Axalta reports its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results. These preliminary results represent the most current information available to management and are not meant to be a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 or the full year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $1,360.9 million. Our debt, net of cash, was $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared with $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. Axalta ended the year with over $1.7 billion in total available liquidity which also reflects the approximately $200 million gross debt repayment in November 2020. Fourth quarter total operating cash flow was $278.4 million versus $283.3 million in Q4 2019. Free cash flow totaled a quarterly record of $256.0 million compared with $248.4 million in Q4 2019. We also repurchased 0.9 million of our common shares in Q4 2020 for total cash consideration of $25.0 million and an average price of $28.69 per share.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Axalta and its subsidiaries within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the effects of COVID-19 on Axalta's business and financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The historical financial information included in this presentation includes financial information that is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including free cash flow and debt, net of cash.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions.

The following table reconciles cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods presented (in millions):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash (used in)

provided by

operating activities $ (0.8)



$ (57.9)



$ (1.7)



$ 126.7



$ 233.4



$ 221.0



$ 278.4



$ 283.3



$ 509.3



$ 573.1

Purchase of

property, plant

and equipment (22.7)



(20.5)



(19.7)



(26.7)



(13.8)



(26.7)



(25.9)



(38.6)



(82.1)



(112.5)

Interest proceeds

on swaps

designated as net

investment

hedges 3.7



3.5



3.6



3.7



3.7



3.8



3.5



3.7



14.5



14.7

Free cash flow $ (19.8)



$ (74.9)



$ (17.8)



$ 103.7



$ 223.3



$ 198.1



$ 256.0



$ 248.4



$ 441.7



$ 475.3



