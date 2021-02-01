Wynn Resorts Named To FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies List

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) today was again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list in the hotel, casino and resort category. Wynn Resorts improved upon previous ratings to secure a place in the top five international hotel companies. Wynn also claimed first overall in the group for Quality of Products/Services and received additional high marks for Innovation.

"I am proud of the Wynn team for continuing to lead in quality, delivering a world-class experience," said Matt Maddox

"I am proud of the entire Wynn team for continuing to lead in quality, delivering a world-class guest experience despite the adverse circumstances of the past year," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

For more information on methodology and to view the complete list, please visit: www.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

FORTUNE works with top industry executives and analysts to rate companies based on nine criteria that range from financial soundness to social responsibility. Each year, FORTUNE Magazine conducts a survey to compile the World's Most Admired Companies list, the definitive report card on corporate reputations in a variety of fields including consumer products, power, natural resources, and hospitality.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 12 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Contact:

Jesse Williams, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-2120

[email protected]



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-resorts-named-to-fortune-magazines-2021-worlds-most-admired-companies-list-301219448.html

SOURCE Wynn Resorts