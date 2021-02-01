Las Vegas Sands Ranks Highest Among Integrated Resort Developers on Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" List

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in Fortune's annual list of the most respected and reputable businesses, ranking highest overall and tops in social responsibility among hotel and gaming Integrated Resort operators. Sands' 2021 appearance on the list is its fifth straight and eighth in the past nine years.

"Being recognized as one of the world's most admired companies year after year, and the top-ranked Integrated Resort company in 2021, is a testament to our impact in driving significant business and leisure tourism through our Integrated Resorts and our deep commitment to making our regions better places to live, work and visit," said Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer. "We've built an enduring reputation as a global business leader on the foundation of innovative hospitality concepts, solid operational execution and financial performance, and a strong dedication to being a good corporate citizen."

Sands is the largest global developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts, a model pioneered by its late founder, Sheldon G. Adelson, a visionary who also instilled in the company the core values of continuous growth, strong return on investment and dedicated responsibility to people, communities and the planet. Combining state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities with luxury hotel rooms and suites, gaming, expansive retail offerings, celebrity-chef restaurants, live entertainment and a wide range of other attractions and offerings, Sands' iconic Integrated Resorts around the world are premier attractions, drawing hundreds of thousands of business and leisure visitors to its regions annually.

A leader in sustainable business, Sands also has received recognition for its environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility initiatives, representative of its top rank among hotel and gaming Integrated Resort companies in the social responsibility category on the "World's Most Admired Companies" list. Sands' comprehensive corporate responsibility initiative is dedicated to creating positive impact in its host regions and is anchored by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability and Sands Cares community engagement and corporate giving programs.

To develop the "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on a corporate reputation survey encompassing candidate companies from an initial pool of the largest U.S. companies, along with Fortune's Global 500 database. For the final list of best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. To be listed, a company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

