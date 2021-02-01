Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Strategy Kathleen Mitford Sold $534,360 of Shares

EVP, Strategy of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathleen Mitford (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of PTC on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $133.59 a share. The total sale was $534,360.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. PTC Inc has a market cap of $15.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.000000 with a P/E ratio of 135.64 and P/S ratio of 10.44. PTC Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PTC Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $137.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Strategy Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $133.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

Director Phillip M Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $132.37. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.

EVP, Sales Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $123.92. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

