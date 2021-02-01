Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr Sold $7 million of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Intuitive Surgical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marshall Mohr (insider trades) sold 9,375 shares of ISRG on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $751.66 a share. The total sale was $7 million.

Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures, markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments. The da Vinci surgery, combines the benefits of minimally invasive surgery for patients with the ease of use, precision and dexterity of open surgery. Intuitive Surgical Inc has a market cap of $87.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $746.110000 with a P/E ratio of 84.69 and P/S ratio of 20.58. Intuitive Surgical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuitive Surgical Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intuitive Surgical Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of ISRG stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $751.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of Finance Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

Sr VP General Counsel & CCO Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,652 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

Director Alan J Levy sold 2,500 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

