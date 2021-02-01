Jamf Holding (JAMF) COO John Strosahl Sold $2.3 million of Shares

COO of Jamf Holding (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Strosahl (insider trades) sold 60,695 shares of JAMF on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $37.38 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Jamf Holding Corp. has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.740000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jill Putman sold 6,285 shares of JAMF stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $37.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.79% since.

CFO Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of JAMF stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John Strosahl sold 60,695 shares of JAMF stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $37.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.06% since.

COO John Strosahl sold 6,400 shares of JAMF stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.16% since.

Chief Legal Officer Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of JAMF stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $32.85. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.

Chief Exec Officer, Director Dean Hager sold 34,029 shares of JAMF stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $32.87. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.

Chief Exec Officer, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of JAMF stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $33.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JAMF, click here