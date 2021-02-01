>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $526,060 of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: AMRC +5.65%

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 9,324 shares of AMRC on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $56.42 a share. The total sale was $526,060.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.260000 with a P/E ratio of 54.37 and P/S ratio of 2.80. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 9,324 shares of AMRC stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 29,162 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $59.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 15,606 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 10,951 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 33,262 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 741 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $58.27. The price of the stock has increased by 1.7% since.
  • Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 91,389 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $60.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.69% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,489 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,539 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.
  • Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMRC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)