United Rentals Inc (URI) EVP, COO Dale A Asplund Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, COO of United Rentals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale A Asplund (insider trades) sold 6,982 shares of URI on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $248.99 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

United Rentals Inc operates in the rental and leasing industry. It provides equipment on rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, government entities. United Rentals Inc has a market cap of $18.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.280000 with a P/E ratio of 20.72 and P/S ratio of 2.17. United Rentals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated United Rentals Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with United Rentals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off. Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of URI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $242.96. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

