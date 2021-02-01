Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) VP Finance and CFO Brian Carolan Sold $943,500 of Shares

VP Finance and CFO of Commvault Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Carolan (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of CVLT on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $62.9 a share. The total sale was $943,500.

CommVault Systems Inc is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. It develops, markets and sells software applications and services in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. CommVault Systems Inc has a market cap of $3.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.480000 with and P/S ratio of 4.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CommVault Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

VP Finance and CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of CVLT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $59.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

VP Finance and CFO Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of CVLT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $59.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

