>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) President and CEO Helen Torley Sold $2.4 million of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: HALO +0.15%

President and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Torley (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HALO on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $47.84 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.660000 with a P/E ratio of 297.88 and P/S ratio of 33.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of HALO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $47.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $48.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.
  • Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $42.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HALO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)