Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) President and CEO Helen Torley Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Torley (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HALO on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $47.84 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.660000 with a P/E ratio of 297.88 and P/S ratio of 33.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $48.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $42.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.07% since.

