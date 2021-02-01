Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $5.6 million of Shares

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ADPT on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $56.13 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $7.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.190000 with and P/S ratio of 78.04. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $59.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 8,400 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $65.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.62% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.55% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $68.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.1% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $63.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel Stacy L Taylor sold 2,813 shares of ADPT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $56.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $56.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $57.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

Chief Medical Officer Lance Baldo sold 40,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $58.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.68% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $65.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.24% since.

