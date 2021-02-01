Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $8.4 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 30,579 shares of FB on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $273.09 a share. The total sale was $8.4 million.

Facebook Inc is the world's largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. Facebook Inc has a market cap of $746.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $262.010000 with a P/E ratio of 25.92 and P/S ratio of 8.80. Facebook Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 42.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Facebook Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Facebook Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of FB stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $258.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 40,000 shares of FB stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $258.77. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,783 shares of FB stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $273.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 30,579 shares of FB stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $273.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of FB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $274.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $278.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.78% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $260.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of FB stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $256.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $268.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FB, click here