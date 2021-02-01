Golcap Extends Warrant Expiry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce that, subject to CSE approval, it has extended the expiry period of warrants previously issued on April 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, prior to completing its initial public offering on December 22, 2020. A total of 3,250,000 warrants exercisable at $0.30, price unchanged, will now expire on December 22, 2021.

The Company also announces the appointment of Betty Anne Loy as Corporate Secretary, replacing Alan Tam who remains as Chief Financial Officer.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Gordon Lam

|President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (604) 675-2011

Website: www.golcapresources.com

