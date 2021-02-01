Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Executive Barbara Kennedy as CEO

Barbara Kennedy Laguna Treatment Hospital

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, an American Addiction Centers facility and leading provider of substance use treatment services, has named veteran healthcare executive Barbara Kennedy as its new CEO. Kennedy has decades of leadership experience and is looking forward to building upon Laguna’s reputation for clinical excellence.



The Orange County facility is one of a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in the state of California. To learn more about Laguna Treatment Hospital, visit https://lagunatreatment.com/detox-hospital-california/facility/ .

For more than 25 years, Kennedy has been at the helm of a number of healthcare entities focused on various areas of care, including mental health. Prior to Laguna Treatment Hospital, Kennedy was the president and CEO of North County Health Services where she oversaw 13 locations throughout southern California with nearly 800 employees. She also successfully expanded clinical services to serve more people. In addition to North County Health Services, she has held the position of president and CEO at two other healthcare organizations; Kennedy Health Strategies Group and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“From day one, I’ve been impressed with the skill and compassion of the staff here at Laguna, and I’m eager to work closely with them to make a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Kennedy. “The devotion to patient care exhibited by the entire team is readily apparent and this is something I am proud to be a part of.”

Kennedy already has a number of new directives that she plans to put into action, including expanding the levels of care offered at the hospital and adding new programs.

“The pandemic has really shed a light on how urgent the need is for the treatment of alcohol and substance use disorders, and we want to continue to be a lifeline for this community and beyond,” said Kennedy. “We want our patients to have the best chance at long-term recovery. People struggling with the disease of addiction need the best care that they can get,” said Kennedy, “which is exactly what they will receive at Laguna Treatment Hospital.”

