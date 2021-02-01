Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions





Security Description: Common Stock











CUSIP: 45781V101











Ticker Symbol: IIPR



















Record





Date



















Payable





Date







Total





Distribution





Per Share



















Allocable





to 2020







Taxable





Ordinary





Dividend



















Return of





Capital



















Long-Term





Capital Gain







Unrecaptured





Section 1250





Gain







Section





199A





Dividend(1)







12/31/2019







01/15/2020







$1.000000







$0.490000







$0.490000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.490000







03/31/2020







04/15/2020







$1.000000







$1.000000







$1.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$1.000000







06/30/2020







07/15/2020







$1.060000







$1.060000







$1.060000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$1.060000







09/30/2020







10/15/2020







$1.170000







$1.170000







$1.170000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$1.170000







12/31/2020







01/15/2021







$1.240000







$0.220000







$0.220000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.220000















Totals







$5.470000







$3.940000







$3.940000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$3.940000









Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock











CUSIP: 45781V200











Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A



















Record





Date



















Payable





Date







Total





Distribution





Per Share



















Allocable





to 2020







Taxable





Ordinary





Dividend



















Return of





Capital



















Long-Term





Capital Gain







Unrecaptured





Section 1250





Gain







Section











199A





Dividend(1)







03/31/2020







04/15/2020







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.562500







06/30/2020







07/15/2020







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.562500







09/30/2020







10/15/2020







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.562500







12/31/2020







01/15/2021







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.562500







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.562500















Totals







$2.250000







$2.250000







$2.250000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$0.000000







$2.250000







(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.





Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions as follows:The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.22 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $1.02 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.As previously disclosed by IIP on January 30, 2020 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2019 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 was a split-year distribution, with $0.51 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes and $0.49 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 was allocable entirely to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at [url="]www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com[/url].

