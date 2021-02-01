>
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:IIPR


Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions as follows:



Security Description: Common Stock





CUSIP: 45781V101





Ticker Symbol: IIPR









Record


Date









Payable


Date



Total


Distribution


Per Share









Allocable


to 2020



Taxable


Ordinary


Dividend









Return of


Capital









Long-Term


Capital Gain



Unrecaptured


Section 1250


Gain



Section


199A


Dividend(1)



12/31/2019



01/15/2020



$1.000000



$0.490000



$0.490000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.490000



03/31/2020



04/15/2020



$1.000000



$1.000000



$1.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$1.000000



06/30/2020



07/15/2020



$1.060000



$1.060000



$1.060000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$1.060000



09/30/2020



10/15/2020



$1.170000



$1.170000



$1.170000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$1.170000



12/31/2020



01/15/2021



$1.240000



$0.220000



$0.220000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.220000



Totals



$5.470000



$3.940000



$3.940000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$3.940000



Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock





CUSIP: 45781V200





Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A









Record


Date









Payable


Date



Total


Distribution


Per Share









Allocable


to 2020



Taxable


Ordinary


Dividend









Return of


Capital









Long-Term


Capital Gain



Unrecaptured


Section 1250


Gain



Section





199A


Dividend(1)



03/31/2020



04/15/2020



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.562500



06/30/2020



07/15/2020



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.562500



09/30/2020



10/15/2020



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.562500



12/31/2020



01/15/2021



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.562500



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.562500



Totals



$2.250000



$2.250000



$2.250000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$2.250000



(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.



The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.22 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $1.02 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.



As previously disclosed by IIP on January 30, 2020 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2019 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 was a split-year distribution, with $0.51 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes and $0.49 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 was allocable entirely to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.



IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.



About Innovative Industrial Properties



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005994/en/


Comments

