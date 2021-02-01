Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of January 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF





Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







441.9







$







37.06







Cash and Cash Equivalents















0.2















0.02







Receivable for Investments Sold















0.9















0.07







Income Tax Receivable















52.1















4.36







Other Assets















3.9















0.33







Total Assets















499.0















41.84







Short-Term Borrowings















23.8















2.00







Senior Notes















87.9















7.37







Preferred Stock















32.3















2.71







Total Leverage















144.0















12.08







Other Liabilities















1.6















0.14







Current Tax Liability















13.4















1.12







Net Assets







$







340.0







$







28.50









Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







246.8







$







43.74







Cash and Cash Equivalents















0.3















0.05







Receivable for Investments Sold















0.3















0.05







Other Assets















2.2















0.40







Total Assets















249.6















44.24































Short-Term Borrowings















44.6















7.90







Senior Notes















15.3















2.71







Preferred Stock















12.2















2.17







Total Leverage















72.1















12.78































Other Liabilities















0.9















0.17







Current Tax Liability















7.9















1.40







Net Assets







$







168.7







$







29.89









Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







71.1







$







30.55







Cash and Cash Equivalents















0.8















0.35







Receivable for Investments Sold















0.1















0.05







Other Assets















0.6















0.26







Total Assets















72.6















31.21































Senior Notes















14.5















6.21







Preferred Stock















6.1















2.62







Total Leverage















20.6















8.83































Other Liabilities















0.3















0.17







Net Assets







$







51.7







$







22.21









Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







38.5







$







20.86







Cash and Cash Equivalents















0.3















0.18







Other Assets















0.1















0.05







Total Assets















38.9















21.09







Credit Facility Borrowings















4.8















2.60







Other Liabilities















0.1















0.10







Net Assets







$







34.0







$







18.39









Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







118.7







$







17.56







Cash and Cash Equivalents















0.3















0.04







Receivable for Investments Sold















0.2















0.03







Other Assets















1.1















0.17







Total Assets















120.3















17.80































Credit Facility Borrowings















24.9















3.68































Other Liabilities















0.4















0.06







Net Assets







$







95.0







$







14.06









Unaudited balance sheet















(in Millions)







Per Share







Investments







$







250.5







$







18.57







Cash and Cash Equivalents















2.7















0.20







Receivable for Investments Sold















3.4















0.25







Other Assets















3.3















0.24







Total Assets















259.9















19.26































Credit Facility Borrowings















29.1















2.16































Payable for Investments Purchased















5.9















0.44







Other Liabilities















0.8















0.05







Net Assets







$







224.1







$







16.61





Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $499.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $340.0 million, or $28.50 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 433 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 336 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $249.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $168.7 million, or $29.89 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 402 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 334 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $72.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $51.7 million, or $22.21 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 500 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 351 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.2.33 million common shares currently outstanding.TTP has completed approximately $2.8 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through March 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 177,268 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.875 and an average discount to NAV of 21.8%.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $38.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $34.0 million, or $18.39 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 807 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $120.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $95.0 million, or $14.06 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 482 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.6.76 million common shares currently outstanding.TPZ has completed approximately $2.1 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 193,157 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.611 and an average discount to NAV of 20.6%.today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $259.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $224.1 million, or $16.61 per share.As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 870 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.13.49 million common shares outstanding.The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit [url="]www.TortoiseEcofin.com[/url].Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.For additional information on these funds, please visit [url="]cef.tortoiseecofin.com[/url].This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201006013/en/