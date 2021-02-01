>
The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $43.9 million of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: TTD +3.55%

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 55,047 shares of TTD on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $797.94 a share. The total sale was $43.9 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $37.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $793.210000 with a P/E ratio of 271.65 and P/S ratio of 52.62. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of TTD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $793.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 55,047 shares of TTD stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $797.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 46,924 shares of TTD stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $788.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $815.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 70,883 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $796.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.
  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of TTD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $803.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here

.

