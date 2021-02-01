Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Jonathan Brody (insider trades) sold 25,180 shares of IBKR on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $61.84 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is an automated electronic broker and market maker engaged in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and mutual funds. Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a market cap of $28.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.520000 with a P/E ratio of 27.40 and P/S ratio of 14.28. The dividend yield of Interactive Brokers Group Inc stocks is 0.62%.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 25,180 shares of IBKR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $61.84. The price of the stock has increased by 5.95% since.

CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 25,356 shares of IBKR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $64.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.

CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 25,256 shares of IBKR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $68.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,053 shares of IBKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $68.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.99% since.

CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,116 shares of IBKR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $69.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $63.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.

Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $66.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.87% since.

Chief Information Officer Thomas Aj Frank sold 3,709 shares of IBKR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $68.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.97% since.

Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $68.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.56% since.

Chief Information Officer Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,263 shares of IBKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $68.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.99% since.

