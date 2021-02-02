Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $173.25 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $62.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.480000 with and P/S ratio of 246.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $173.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.1% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $152.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $131.81. The price of the stock has increased by 19.48% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $124.92. The price of the stock has increased by 26.06% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $130.53. The price of the stock has increased by 20.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $143.12. The price of the stock has increased by 10.03% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $140.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.71% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has increased by 13.48% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $123.88. The price of the stock has increased by 27.12% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $121.88. The price of the stock has increased by 29.21% since.

