>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
AccessWire
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes First Diamond Drill Hole on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

February 02, 2021 | About: XCNQ:TUSK +8.33% OTCPK:BTKRF +8.23% FRA:0NB +0%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the first drill hole had been completed on the on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Hole MKE 21-01 intersected bedrock within 20 metres of surface and cored down to 402 metres total length. Drill core is currently being logged and sampled at the Black Tusk facility located near to the property. Samples will be sent to ALS Laboratory located in Val d'Or.

The start-up of the first drill hole was personally observed by Black Tusk's CEO Richard Penn, CFO Roman Rubin as well as Chief Geologist, Perry Grunenberg. TUSK management team also visited the core processing facility at the property as part of their project tour undertaken during the week of January 25-29, 2021.

Drill hole MKE 21-01 was designed to test an Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability high with associated moderate resistivity. This hole was proposed as a primary target by local geophysical consultant Abitibi Geophysics, which displays as a highlighted target on their IP profiles. The drill hole orientation summary is provided below.

Summary of Drill Hole MKE 21-01, McKenzie East project

Drill Hole id

IP LINE

UTM NAD 83 Zone 18

DIP

AZ

Depth (m)

EAST

NORTH

MCK21-01

L2600E

312600

5357250

-60

20

402

The company is very excited about the potential for new discovery through diamond drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Property. This particular area may be considered underexplored when compared to adjacent areas of the Abitibi Region, although the McKenzie Break mineral resource is located within two kilometres west of the Black Tusk Project, and other mineralized zones have been identified to the east and west of the project area. It is believed that the swampy ground conditions within much of the property have hindered modern exploration. Black Tusk has overcome these obstacles and has been able to mobilize a diamond drill onto to the property to test targets as identified by magnetometer and induced polarization surveys, and MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) soil sampling.

Black Tusk plans to continue diamond drilling a number of targets identified by their geophysical and geochemical surveys. The targeted drill holes are within an area of approximately one kilometre by 700 metres along the geologic trend of the area. Pad and access construction is continuing as the drilling progresses.

The Black Tusk winter 2021 diamond drilling program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627257/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Completes-First-Diamond-Drill-Hole-on-the-McKenzie-East-Gold-Project-Val-Dor-Quebec

img.ashx?id=627257

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)