Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes First Diamond Drill Hole on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the first drill hole had been completed on the on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Hole MKE 21-01 intersected bedrock within 20 metres of surface and cored down to 402 metres total length. Drill core is currently being logged and sampled at the Black Tusk facility located near to the property. Samples will be sent to ALS Laboratory located in Val d'Or.

The start-up of the first drill hole was personally observed by Black Tusk's CEO Richard Penn, CFO Roman Rubin as well as Chief Geologist, Perry Grunenberg. TUSK management team also visited the core processing facility at the property as part of their project tour undertaken during the week of January 25-29, 2021.

Drill hole MKE 21-01 was designed to test an Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability high with associated moderate resistivity. This hole was proposed as a primary target by local geophysical consultant Abitibi Geophysics, which displays as a highlighted target on their IP profiles. The drill hole orientation summary is provided below.

Summary of Drill Hole MKE 21-01, McKenzie East project

Drill Hole id IP LINE UTM NAD 83 Zone 18 DIP AZ Depth (m) EAST NORTH MCK21-01 L2600E 312600 5357250 -60 20 402

The company is very excited about the potential for new discovery through diamond drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Property. This particular area may be considered underexplored when compared to adjacent areas of the Abitibi Region, although the McKenzie Break mineral resource is located within two kilometres west of the Black Tusk Project, and other mineralized zones have been identified to the east and west of the project area. It is believed that the swampy ground conditions within much of the property have hindered modern exploration. Black Tusk has overcome these obstacles and has been able to mobilize a diamond drill onto to the property to test targets as identified by magnetometer and induced polarization surveys, and MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) soil sampling.

Black Tusk plans to continue diamond drilling a number of targets identified by their geophysical and geochemical surveys. The targeted drill holes are within an area of approximately one kilometre by 700 metres along the geologic trend of the area. Pad and access construction is continuing as the drilling progresses.

The Black Tusk winter 2021 diamond drilling program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com: