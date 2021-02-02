>
Boozt launches Live Video Shopping at Stockholm Fashion Week - in partnership with Bambuser

February 02, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BSKZF +0% OSTO:BUSER +9.07% FRA:5JL -5.75% STU:5JL -1.94%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boozt, the leading Nordic fashion and lifestyle e-commerce tech company, makes the first move to integrate Live Video Shopping powered by Swedish mobile live streaming technology partner Bambuser at Stockholm Fashion Week 9 - 11 February.

As a strategic partner of Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), Boozt is the first e-commerce retailer to hold a live video shopping event as part of the fashion week schedule. The Boozt Watch & Shop will be a daily event featuring highlights from the SFW schedule, allowing users to engage in an interactive shopping experience in real-time within the video broadcast.

"We continue to invest in cutting-edge technology designed to elevate the shopping experience for our more than 2 million customers. By introducing the "Boozt Watch & Shop" live video shopping events we want to invite our community to connect with the fashion industry - engaging everyone around Nordic brands, sustainable choices and trends. We look forward to launching this with SFW and the strong Nordic fashion brands, looking into trends 2021," says Dorte Tandrup, Sales & Marketing Director at Boozt.

Boozt Watch & Shop live shopping SFW schedule

  • 9 February: Boozt Live on Sustainable fashion, hosted by Elina Grothén, Fashion Director at Elle Sweden
  • 10 February: Boozt Live on SFW Trends, hosted by Jahwanna Berglunds, Fashion Editor at Odalisque Magazine and Susan Stjernberger, Influencer @styleinscandinavia
  • 11 February: Boozt Live on Nordic designers, hosted by Katinka Island, Senior Buying Manager at Boozt and Sarah Jane Wilson, Fashion Editor at Boozt

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the fashion industry, and in the past year, it's become even more critical as brands are challenged to engage audiences via digital channels. We could not be happier to see Live Video Shopping be integrated into the main schedule for Stockholm Fashion Week and believe that it will be a key component in scaling strong and sustainable Nordic players like Boozt," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

"As TechCrunch puts it, Sweden is a tech superstar from the North. We want to encourage and develop entrepreneurship and innovation within the Swedish fashion industry and to showcase how our technologies help push boundaries to showcase Swedish brands," says SFW Organiser Catarina Midby, Secretary General at Swedish Fashion Association.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO Bambuser | [email protected] | +46 8 400 160 02

Emma Holmberg, Communication Manager, Boozt | [email protected] | +46 73 024 74 45

Catarina Midby, General Secretary, Swedish Fashion Association | [email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

About Boozt

Boozt is a leading Nordic technology company selling fashion and lifestyle online. Founded in 2011, Boozt has over 2 million active customers and offers a curated and contemporary selection of fashion and lifestyle brands primarily through its multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The company is focused on using cutting-edge technology and local Nordic operations to curate the best possible customer experience.

About Stockholm Fashion Week

Stockholm Fashion Week was founded in 2005 with the objective of putting Stockholm and Swedish fashion on the international fashion scene. Stockholm Fashion Week was initially a physical event held twice per year. It has been relaunched in a digital structure since August 2020. Visit Stockholm Fashion Week for a schedule of events and presentations occurring February 9-11, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/boozt-launches-live-video-shopping-at-stockholm-fashion-week---in-partnership-with-bambuser,c3277550

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boozt-launches-live-video-shopping-at-stockholm-fashion-week--in-partnership-with-bambuser-301219781.html

SOURCE Bambuser


