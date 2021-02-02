Napatech Secures Lenovo Design Win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable SmartNICs, today announced that Lenovo, a tier-1 global server manufacturer, has partnered with Napatech to deliver 25- and 100-gigabit Ethernet programmable SmartNICs to data centers.

The solution is the result of joint product and technology development between Napatech and Lenovo to meet the most demanding requirements of the largest 5G mobile telecommunications operators and cloud service providers worldwide. It dramatically improves the networking performance and CPU utilization of servers deployed in virtualized environments and is tailored specifically for the highest-growth applications, services and use cases driving demand for programmable SmartNICs.

The Lenovo SmartNICs are powered by field-programmable gate arrays (FGPAs), the most widely deployed acceleration technology for programmable SmartNICs. The Lenovo product line includes the TRXFP50V04 (half-height, 2-port, 25 GbE) and the TRXFP200V02 (full-height, 2-port, 100 GbE). The programmable SmartNICs include production-grade FPGA software that delivers line-rate throughput, ultra-low latency and is packed with networking, security and virtualization features including open virtual switch (OVS) offload, live migration, hardware quality of service, telemetry, service chaining and OpenStack orchestration.

Starting with 5G telecom and cloud data center operators in the Greater China market, Lenovo together with Napatech plans to extend the SmartNIC solutions globally to the world's top network operators. Napatech estimates the revenue potential of the design win to exceed US $10 million over the life of the product, with customer orders ramping up in the second half of 2021.

Tong Li, distinguished researcher and executive director, Converged Network Business Unit, Lenovo, said: "Leading operators of large-scale data centers routinely choose Lenovo. Extending our solutions to include programmable SmartNICs gives our customers greater performance, better server utilization and a programmable acceleration engine to continually enhance their networks."

Manoj Sukumaran, senior analyst, datacenter compute, Omdia, said: "Customers across market segments are adopting programmable Ethernet adapters, and we expect one in three Ethernet adapters shipped will be a programmable NIC by 2024. These new programmable SmartNICs and software tools would allow Lenovo to offer a compelling server connectivity option to its customers."

Ray Smets, chief executive officer, Napatech, said: "Cloud and 5G telecommunications service providers are gearing up to handle a massive increase in mobile users, devices and applications in an increasingly always-on, connected, mobile world. They must achieve this challenge while improving operational simplicity, efficiency and total cost of ownership. Lenovo's programmable SmartNICs offer network operators an easy way to meet all of these challenges with a powerful platform to grow and differentiate their products and services."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our programmable SmartNICs are based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world's most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

