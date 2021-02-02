Fastmarkets expands its PRA operation by acquiring The Jacobsen

LONDON, Feb. 2 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ("Euromoney"), the international information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets, announces the acquisition of 100% of The Jacobsen, an agricultural Price Reporting Agency ("PRA") that predominantly serves the US agricultural commodity markets. The acquisition expands Fastmarkets' global presence in agriculture, building on our recent acquisition of AgriCensus in 2020.

The Jacobsen provides price assessments and forecasts primarily in North American markets, including coverage of animal fats, feeds and vegetable oils as well as feedstocks for low-carbon intensive fuels, representing the intersection of agriculture and new energy.

The global shift to renewable energy presents exciting opportunities and The Jacobsen expands our presence in the important US biofuels market. This complements the work of Fastmarkets in new energy and our existing pricing for the biomass and battery raw materials markets.

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading PRA serving the metals, mining and forest products markets. Fastmarkets' growth is fuelled by its reputation as the trusted source for pricing, news, analytics and events. It is also driven by advancements in its platform and products and its global operation that continuously aims to enhance the value delivered to customers. As a part of Fastmarkets, the business will have access to world-class price reporting infrastructure that will support plans to accelerate its growth.

"I am excited to welcome the team from The Jacobsen to Fastmarkets," Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani said. "It is clear that the in-depth knowledge and expertise of The Jacobsen team has made it products essential to markets they serve. These markets complement our existing offerings and our expanded client base can now look forward to an even more extensive service that we will be able to provide them."

The Jacobsen CEO John Donicht said: "We are delighted to become part of Fastmarkets as it strengthens its coverage of the global agriculture and renewable energy markets. The Jacobsen will grow even more rapidly as it benefits from Fastmarkets' international reputation as a leading PRA, strong technology platforms and a global pricing team which we are excited to join."

