Cutera, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 17, 2021

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: [url="]CUTR[/url]) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.The Company’s management will host a conference call to the discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day. Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Richey, President.To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13715746.The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cutera.com%2F[/url]. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit [url="]www.cutera.com[/url].

