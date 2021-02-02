Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentation of KSI-301 Phase 1b Clinical Study Data at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 - Virtual Edition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that a presentation of clinical study data on its investigational therapy KSI-301 will be made at the upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 – Virtual Edition meeting.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: KSI-301: Intravitreal Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate that Demonstrates Extended Durability in Wet AMD and Retinal Vascular Diseases

Presenter: Diana V. Do, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Presentation date and time: February 13, 2021; 8:30 AM ET

"We look forward to presenting one-year data from our Phase 1b study of KSI-301 in patients with wet AMD, DME and RVO at Angiogenesis," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "The Phase 1b data presented to date demonstrate excellent safety, strong efficacy and remarkable durability in these treatment-naïve patient cohorts. With two in every three patients achieving a six month or longer treatment-free interval at year one after only three loading doses, we continue to believe KSI-301 has the potential to meaningfully improve the care for all patients with retinal vascular diseases."

Kodiak plans to issue a press release relating to the data and post the slide presentation on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the beginning of Dr. Do's presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on the Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. The Company's Phase 2b/3 DAZZLE pivotal study in patients with treatment-naïve wet AMD completed enrollment in November 2020, and Kodiak initiated the Phase 3 GLEAM, GLIMMER, and BEACON pivotal studies of KSI-301 in diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion in September 2020. These studies are anticipated to form the basis of the Company's initial BLA to support potential approval and commercialization. An additional pivotal study in patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy is planned. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is developing KSI-301 and owns global rights to KSI-301.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

