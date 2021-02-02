Jack Henry Expands Relationship with Salesforce to Accelerate Connected Experiences for Financial Institutions

MONETT, Mo. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced an expanded relationship focused on providing Jack Henry a 360-degree view of its customers to deliver more connected and personalized experiences.

Jack Henry is transforming its customer experience by deploying several Salesforce solutions – including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Platform, Tableau CRM, MuleSoft, and Experience Cloud – to connect its sales, servicing, and data insight efforts on one platform. With these digital transformation tools, Jack Henry will be able to manage the full lifecycle of its customer relationships, including onboarding, product support, and data insight sharing. Jack Henry customers can expect an improved user experience that includes simplified business processes, knowledge articles, community forums, and intelligent service routing.

"We have a well-established and talented community of banks, credit unions, and technology representatives," said Greg Adelson, chief operating officer for Jack Henry. "Leveraging Salesforce to cultivate and nurture those relationships and create more resilient, holistic experiences will contribute to our mutual growth and success. This platform has what it takes to not only meet current demands, but also keep Jack Henry at the forefront of creating modern, efficient digital customer experiences for the future."

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Jack Henry has been supplying financial institutions across the country with the software needed to easily process payroll protection loans. The Salesforce Customer 360 Platform is providing technology for Jack Henry to better understand the needs of banks and credit unions nationwide and help them support their communities. Implementation is projected to be fully complete in May 2022 when Jack Henry clients will see a whole host of tools to meet customers' changing needs.

"It is more important than ever to not only have a singular view of customers, but the ability to serve them wherever and whenever they prefer," said Andy Kofoid, President, North America Sales, Salesforce. "We are proud to accelerate Jack Henry's digital transformation as they continue to grow and deliver the modern, digital services banks and credit unions need to compete in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY ) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry-expands-relationship-with-salesforce-to-accelerate-connected-experiences-for-financial-institutions-301219907.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.