PRNewswire
Haemonetics 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:HAE +0.62%

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021, which ended December 26, 2020, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 2, 2021. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

  • U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
  • Conference ID required for access: 7792833
  • A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website
  • Direct link to conference call webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nszefg7

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release, analytical tables and supplemental information as well as a presentation about the Company's pending acquisition of Cardiva Medical, Inc. ("Cardiva") that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.

Direct link to 3Q FY21 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/96ed8312-dab2-41e8-802f-e1f2fdeb21e5

Direct link to 3Q FY21 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/c42660a4-daae-4339-9a9d-7c640ad7741b

Direct link to Presentation about Cardiva's acquisition:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/7b2b766f-d66e-4478-9999-e0dfb0d2a82f

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our website at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-3rd-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301219734.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


