Axcelis Ships Purion H200™ High Current Implanter To A Second Leading Power Device Manufacturer

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the second shipment of the Purion H200™ high current implanter. The Purion H200 system went to a leading power device manufacturer, targeted for use in a production ramp for Si power devices. The system shipped in the fourth quarter.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're excited to provide the Purion H200 to a second leading customer in the power device market as expanding our presence in this market segment is a key objective of our growth strategy." Bintz continued, "The growing footprint of the Purion H200 among power device manufacturers is a testament to the uniquely innovative capabilities of this tool to address the specific implant needs of these customers. The Purion H200 can be deemed the most versatile high current ion implanter in the fab as it delivers superior precision, productivity and the widest dose and energy range, enabling device manufacturers to develop novel material modification applications previously considered impractical with implant."

The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers' needs. Built upon the industry-proven Purion H high current beamline with its unique scanned spot beam architecture, the Purion H200 delivers the productivity of high current tools with the precision and accuracy of medium current implanters.

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

