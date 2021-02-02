Command the Conversation with Poly's New Squad of Personal Video Solutions to Look and Sound Your Best from Anywhere

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT), today announced the Poly Studio P Series, the industry's first professional-grade personal video conferencing equipment, designed to up the game of today's remote worker. These personal video conferencing devices deliver the confidence, freedom and professional edge to look and sound your best wherever duty calls.

Developed with the "work-from-home" and remote worker's success and convenience in mind, the Poly Studio P Series includes the Poly Studio P5 Webcam, Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar, and Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display. For collaboration confidence, Poly Studio P5 Kits outfit you with a ready-to-work, out-of-the-box experience that let you bundle the new Studio P5 camera with select award-winning headsets or the portable Poly Sync intelligent speakerphone to optimize your complete work-from-anywhere set-up. These personal solutions combined with Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+ paid subscription service bring hardware and software together under one roof, to simplify device management and solve work from anywhere.

The Poly Studio P Series applies Poly's renowned professional audio and video expertise, from the company that put the first headset on the moon, so you can command a conversation with total confidence. Fine-tuned camera optics and microphones ensure you are seen and heard with exceptional clarity while brilliant colors and automatic low-light compensation deliver broadcast-quality video from personal and shared spaces.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs report 83 percent of global organizations surveyed plan to provide more remote work opportunities than before the pandemic.1 IDC research shows that 62 percent of organizations with longer-term commitment to digital transformation are investing in peripherals such as headsets and cameras in 2020-2021 to enable technology parity for all members of their workforce.2

"We're in a new era of work with classroom collaborators, mobile medical providers, and boardroom brainstormers," said Tom Puorro, executive vice president and general manager of global products at Poly. "Your video and audio conferencing devices are the last, most important mile for how you show up in a meeting and that makes all the difference in getting where you want to go. Poly Studio P Series gives you confidence that you can flawlessly deliver, every time."

The new Poly Studio P Series includes:

Poly Studio P5 Webcam – Personal webcam with camera optics optimized for video conferencing. Poly Studio P5 Webcam packs 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom, comes with a built-in privacy shutter, directional microphone, and integrated USB connectivity for headsets for easy audio plug-and-play connectivity.

– Personal webcam with camera optics optimized for video conferencing. Poly Studio P5 Webcam packs 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom, comes with a built-in privacy shutter, directional microphone, and integrated USB connectivity for headsets for easy audio plug-and-play connectivity. Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar – Personal video bar with powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and a powerful integrated speaker and microphone array with advanced NoiseBlockAI technology to block outside noise and give you everything you need in one sleek device so you can look and sound your best.

– Personal video bar with powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and a powerful integrated speaker and microphone array with advanced NoiseBlockAI technology to block outside noise and give you everything you need in one sleek device so you can look and sound your best. Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display – Video conferencing display that includes everything you need for a premium video conferencing experience, including a 21" display, camera, and audio all-in-one. Dynamic ambient lighting adjusts to illuminate and improve your appearance and overall video quality. USB connectivity frees Poly Studio P21 to work with any video app that runs on a PC or Mac.

– Video conferencing display that includes everything you need for a premium video conferencing experience, including a 21" display, camera, and audio all-in-one. Dynamic ambient lighting adjusts to illuminate and improve your appearance and overall video quality. USB connectivity frees Poly Studio P21 to work with any video app that runs on a PC or Mac. Poly Studio P5 Kit – The Poly Studio P5 webcam paired with your choice of personal device: A Poly headset or Poly Sync portable speakerphone, so you're up and running in seconds. Choose between four out-of-the-box combinations with corded or wireless headset options from the Voyager and Poly Blackwire families, as well as kits that include Poly Sync.

Complete Remote Management: Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+

For added confidence and convenience for remote workers and small business owners who might not have access to dedicated IT, or for the IT manager who is looking for ways to manage and support a fleet of remote workers' technology, the entire Poly Studio P Series comes with access to Poly Lens device management service through the new Poly Lens Desktop App. With the Poly Lens Desktop App, you'll be able to easily gain insights and manage a remote workforce from the cloud. The Poly Lens Desktop App also empowers users with tips on device setup, troubleshooting for the best possible lighting and camera placement, and ergonomics for the optimal workspace setup. You also have the option to receive personal health and wellness tips throughout the day, such as suggested movement and hydration to keep your energy flowing. Meanwhile, IT can manage data and insights for voice, video, and headsets under a single pane of glass.

In addition to the new Poly Studio P Series and Poly Lens, Poly is also announcing Poly+, an exclusive personal device support service to provide:

Enhanced 24/7 tech-support around the world, including phone, chat, web, and live video so you can have your own dedicated IT hero on speed dial

An extended 3-year product replacement and overnight device replacement 3 for lightning-fast support when you need it most

for lightning-fast support when you need it most Single-app support across compatible Poly personal conferencing solutions so you can control your personal device settings, ensure up-to-date software, and advanced troubleshooting tools

"Business and IT leaders are focused on deploying the right devices to simplify, secure and improve collaboration across their workforce," said Amy Loomis, Ph.D., Research Director, Future of Work, IDC. "Poly's professional headsets, video conferencing products and unified device management are designed to benefit these organizations as a whole – from enterprise IT, to small business owners, and workers alike – enabling a greater parity of experience across increasingly distributed work environments."

Poly's Studio P Series offers flexibility and choice with products that are designed to meet the hybrid demands of your day so you can be clearly seen and heard wherever you choose to work. The Poly P Series allows you to connect to the cloud-based video provider of your choice, including: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, GoTo by LogMeIn, and StarLeaf, so you can show up and stand out in any setting.

These products will be available for purchase in April 2021 on Poly.com and with authorized resellers and select retailers worldwide. The Poly Studio P15 is available for pre-order and is Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified.

For more information on pricing and availability of the new Poly Studio P Series, please visit:

To learn more about Poly's latest analytics software, device management, support and services, please visit:

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

