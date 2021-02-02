>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

KBR, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:KBR +2.82%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at www.investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on KBR's website or by telephone at +1.719.457.0820, passcode: 3642827.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-inc-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-fy-2020-earnings-conference-call-301219685.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)