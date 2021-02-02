WebSafety's Acquisition of VeriDetx Inc. On Track

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI). In a follow-up to its December 21, 2020 release, WebSafety announced today that the company's planned acquisition of VeriDetx Inc (www.veridetx.com), a marketer of the Sentinel, a disinfecting booth that uses a new class of sterilants to kill germs clinging to the clothes or exposed areas of people passing through it, is on track and should be completed before the end of February.

"We are ahead of schedule," declared Rowland Day, CEO and Founder of WebSafety. "Both companies have completed their due diligence and there's nothing standing in the way of our completing this acquisition," he added.

Day went on to say "VeriDetx is an extraordinary company. In the thirty days that have elapsed since we signed the initial agreement it has added Resellers in five key markets: Florida, Texas, Nevada, Vancouver and Halifax; upgraded the design of its disinfecting booth; and broadened its product mix to include a line of disinfectants that draws on nano-technology to create an impenetrable barrier on any hard surface to which it is applied. The barrier kills or disables micro-organism landing on it, bacterial, viral and fungal. and is effective for up to 30 days!"

Responding to Day's comments, Jerry Astor, VeriDetx's CEO and Founder stated: "With WebSafety's help we will reach our goals sooner and deliver the kind of results that will please stakeholders and excite investors."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

Please visit www.WebSafety.com

About VeriDetx Inc

VeriDetx markets a broad line of proprietary disinfecting booths and sanitizers. The booths capture information related to the temperature and identity of anyone entering them and in seconds kill germs present on their clothes or exposed areas with an atomized, food-grade "dry" fog.

Please visit http://www.veridetx.com/

