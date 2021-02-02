Oracle Helps HR Teams Protect Employees and Improve Decision Making in a Post-Pandemic Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses prioritize workforce safety and prepare for the post-COVID workplace, Oracle has updated the Employee Care Package within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The latest updates to the Employee Care Package, which was launched in June 2020 to help HR leaders navigate new workforce demands, include new COVID-19 testing and vaccine tracking capabilities for HR teams and automated guidance for employees as they return to the workplace. The latest additions are included in a new "Return to the Workplace Journey" that is designed to help keep employees safe by guiding them through new processes, training, and safety protocols, while enabling HR leaders to analyze critical workforce data such as testing and vaccination records.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations to prioritize the health and safety of employees and this has put HR leaders front and center as they help their teams adjust to change and address new challenges," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "As the future of work continues to evolve, it's critical that organizations are able to make informed business decisions in real time to protect their teams. Our Return to the Workplace Journey will help our customers meet this challenge and is designed to help organizations ensure the health and safety of their workers."

The new Return to the Workplace Journey seamlessly guides employees through a series of key steps to promote workforce safety and ease the process of returning to in-office routines. This includes reviewing new safety procedures, completing regular wellness checks, taking mask and safety protocol training, booking a COVID-19 test with preferred testing providers, and updating their immunization status through self-reporting questionnaires or proof of vaccination, such as digital certificates or copies of physical records. One way for employees to share this information will be through new digital passports or electronic vaccination credentials. Oracle is working with the technology and health care community to help ensure people will have secure access to this information where and when they need it.

In addition, HR leaders can use Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics to analyze the data captured by Return to the Workplace Journey to gain key insights into workforce safety, such as the percentage of their workforce who have been tested or vaccinated, the distribution across multiple offices, and for global companies, how different regions are progressing. This level of insight will allow organizations to use real-time data to make key decisions such as when to allow in-office access, which offices are ready to re-open, and what location-specific protocols need to be implemented to provide the utmost safety of their employees.

Journeys is the latest addition to the Oracle Employee Care Package, a bundle of HCM tools and technology to help HR teams make work safer, provide more support, and work smarter in a time of constant change. Other key features of the Employee Care Package include:

Oracle Workforce Health & Safety : Enables regular wellness checks for employees and contractors through quick and customizable pulse surveys. With Oracle Workforce Health & Safety, employees have the ability to file various types of incident reports, notify their employer of health incidents such as possible COVID-19 exposure, or flag office cleanliness concerns.

: Enables regular wellness checks for employees and contractors through quick and customizable pulse surveys. With Oracle Workforce Health & Safety, employees have the ability to file various types of incident reports, notify their employer of health incidents such as possible COVID-19 exposure, or flag office cleanliness concerns. Oracle Digital Assistant : Provides 24/7 support for employees throughout the entire return to workplace journey. With immediate access to the Oracle Digital Assistant, employees can get quick answers to any questions (Where would I go to get a vaccine? When will my office re-open? Am I required to come back to the office full-time? Etc.) as they begin the process of coming back to the office.

: Provides 24/7 support for employees throughout the entire return to workplace journey. With immediate access to the Oracle Digital Assistant, employees can get quick answers to any questions (Where would I go to get a vaccine? When will my office re-open? Am I required to come back to the office full-time? Etc.) as they begin the process of coming back to the office. Oracle Learning: Supports a safe return to the workplace by giving employees instant access to new trainings and information on in-office safety protocols. HR leaders can leverage Oracle Learning to specify mandatory courses for their workforce, meet new compliance requirements, and track progress in the learning dashboard to monitor how many employees have completed their trainings.

Oracle Journeys deliver a guided digital experience for employees across resources, services, and actions as they move through personal and professional events. In addition to the new Return to the Workplace Journey, Oracle also offers templates for Safe Travels Journey, Your Well Being Companion Journey, Onboarding Journey, and more. Customers can access available Journey templates through Oracle Customer Connect.

Dedicated to helping customers navigate the current challenges, Oracle is helping lead the way to a post-pandemic world. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is using Oracle's National Electronic Health Records Cloud plus Oracle's Public Health Management Applications Suite to manage the COVID-19 vaccination program throughout the United States. Oracle has also been working with The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to accelerate wide scale vaccination programs in Africa.

To find out more about the Return to the Workplace Journey and the Employee Care Package, click here.

