Amyris Announces Breakthrough Clinical Results For Its Clean Formulation Acne Treatment

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced breakthrough results in an early clinical study of Amyris's clean topical formulation of fermentation-based ingredients for the treatment of acne.

In the study which was conducted by Princeton Consumer Research Corp (PCR) - the global specialist in cosmetic testing and clinical trials for world-wide claims substantiation - Amyris's acne formulation, consisting of two of its clean, fermentation-based ingredients, demonstrated superior efficacy compared to 10 other standard acne treatments currently available in the United States. Efficacy was measured in terms of magnitude of acne reduction and the time it takes for such effect.

The global acne treatment market was valued at approximately $11 billion in 2019 according to Allied Market Research. North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019. With China as the biggest market, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth globally over the next five years. Acne or acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin conditions, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually, including approximately 85 percent of people between the ages of 12 and 24. In addition, due to the wearing of face masks to protect against COVID-19 infection, the incidence of "maskne"-related acne has been rising. Maskne is a skin condition caused by wearing a face mask or other covering, symptoms of which can include acne around the nose, cheeks, mouth and chin.

Enabled by its proprietary Lab-to-Market science platform, Amyris has a track record of developing and producing naturally sourced ingredients. Most current acne treatments are formulated with chemicals. Amyris' unique formulation is the latest discovery of a clean formulation for the beauty market which contains natural and sustainably sourced ingredients that are highly effective while nourishing the skin and doing no harm to the planet.

"We are very pleased with the early clinical results demonstrating the power of our science to address the most common skincare issues," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We are working on finalizing our proprietary acne formulation, advancing intellectual property protection, and preparing for an accelerated consumer launch. We are very excited about the potential of becoming a market leader in topical acne treatments with our clean, natural, and sustainably-sourced ingredients. This formulation will further expand Amyris's clean beauty brand leadership combining our science with the best performing products sold direct to the consumer."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

