Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chindustry, to create more value for digital leaders

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets announced that it is officially establishing Chindustry as its business group to create more value for its customers as well as the whole industry.

Chindata Group's vice-president Jing Song has been appointed as the president of Chindustry. She is an experienced and respected architect globally and has led many greenfield development and construction projects for the next-generation hyperscale data centers.

The new entity Chindustry, which is formed from the Group's Project Delivery BU, with the successful development and construction experience in planning, designing and building the next-generation hyperscale computing infrastructure, is dedicated to providing customized, cost-effective and full-stack solution for its customers, adapting to global tech giants' diverse needs.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

