Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Mino-Lok and Other Therapies at the Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4

CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, will present at the upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Citius Chairman of the Board Leonard Mazur will present an update on the Company's lead product candidate MinoLok, currently in Phase 3 trials, and an overview of three other active programs.

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Link: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

