Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Cowen's 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien will speak at Cowen's 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

