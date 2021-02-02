Southern Company gets high marks for environmental transparency

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company earned a score of A- from the CDP Climate Change Disclosure for its environmental transparency and leadership within the North America region and thermal power generation sector. In 2019, the company received a B.

The CDP, formally the Carbon Disclosure Project, is a global nonprofit that releases annual scores to incentivize and guide companies and municipalities in becoming leaders in environmental transparency and action.

By completing CDP's annual request for climate change disclosure, Southern Company is demonstrating the transparency and accountability vital to tracking progress toward a thriving, sustainable future.

"Southern Company is committed to increasing disclosure of our system's strategy and process for planning to a net zero future. Participating in the CDP climate disclosure is another step in that process," said Jeff Burleson, Southern Company senior vice president environmental and system planning. "Our commitment to delivering energy and energy solutions includes conserving and protecting the environment for today and for future generations."

In 2020, Southern Company moved to a long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of net zero emissions by 2050. This replaces the low- to no-carbon goal the company announced in 2018. The Southern Company system has already made significant progress toward our 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 50% from 2007 levels.

Building on its disclosure to CDP, Southern Company also issued the Implementation and Action toward Net Zero report in 2020.

More than 9,600 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the more than 920 cities, states and regions that disclosed in 2019, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are leading on environmental performance.

"Corporations have a significant role to play in solving the environmental crisis, and the first essential step is to be transparent around their current environmental impacts," said Ateli Iyalla, managing director at CDP North America. "Southern Company is among a critical mass of companies that are disclosing their environmental impact to CDP annually – thereby uncovering risks and opportunities, boosting their competitive advantage and tracking press toward sound environmental management. I look forward to seeing them advance their action and continue on a path toward true environmental stewardship."

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed in 2019, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

