Joint Team from MIT and Synlogic Named a Biotechnology Grand Challenge Winner by Air Force Research Laboratory

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between MIT Voigt Lab and Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, has been recognized by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) as a Biotechnology Grand Challenge Winner. One of four winning teams, the joint team comprised of MIT and Synlogic was awarded $1 million in an effort to spearhead innovation among small businesses in the field of biotechnology for the Department of Defense.

"We are honored to be recognized by the AFRL and are thrilled to collaborate with Synlogic to achieve this success," said Christopher Voigt, MIT Professor of Biological Engineering and Principal Investigator for the MIT Voigt Lab. "Our challenge was determining which organization would possess the proven expertise in both the development and manufacturing of novel biotherapeutic products, and we couldn't be happier that we have found that partner in Synlogic."

Christopher Voigt is an expert in synthetic biology and biotechnology with extensive research programs in defense, chemistry/materials, and agriculture. The focus of the Voigt Lab is to develop new experimental and theoretical methods to push the scale of genetic engineering, with the ultimate objective of genome design. This will impact the engineering of biology for a broad range of applications, including agriculture, materials, chemicals, and medicine. Professor Voigt's research spans applications for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and he works closely with scientists across the service labs as well as hosting DoD researchers at MIT.

"Our internal and fully integrated Process Development & Manufacturing Sciences organization has demonstrated leading technical expertise in the field of Synthetic Biotic medicines and we look forward to applying innovative solutions for today's real-life challenges," said Antoine Awad, Synlogic's Chief Operating Officer. "As we develop our internal pipeline we are excited to leverage our core capabilities to advance innovative partner projects, such as applying our bioprocess and manufacturing to advance the goals of the AFRL."

Together, Synlogic and the Voigt Lab will collaborate to generate and manufacture engineered strains by performing an assessment of process manufacturability, with optimization performed to maximize high cell density growth and high end of fermentation (EOF) viability. The goal of this work is to produce a live bacterial therapeutic that would improve pilot performance and decision-making when battling fatigue during long missions.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

