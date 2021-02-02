Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2021 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the opening of the application process for its 2021 Aspire Higher scholarship program. The program, which began in 2013, will award nine students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 in support of their academic goals.

"Many students today are balancing a mix of in-person and remote education in addition to managing part-time jobs and extra-curricular activities. In normal circumstances, it can be challenging for students to juggle all that is part of getting an education, and with the added physical and emotional burden of living with a skin condition during a worldwide pandemic, it's even more difficult," said Scott Hirsch, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Bausch Health, and president, Ortho Dermatologics. "We are excited to continue the Aspire Higher scholarship program in 2021 and to assist deserving students as they work to achieve their academic goals."

To apply for the 2021 scholarship, students are required to submit letters of recommendation along with a long-form essay describing the impact of their dermatologic condition and the role that a dermatologist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner has played in helping to treat their condition. Scholarships are open to applicants who have been accepted to, or students currently attending, an accredited, nonprofit, two- or four-year college, university or advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Scholarships are available in the following three categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

for students pursuing undergraduate degrees Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

for students pursuing graduate degrees Today's Woman Scholar Awards for students who are mothers pursuing either undergraduate or graduate degrees

"For several years, I've tackled a chronic skin disease while fighting to accept myself with this condition," said Magdalena Augustine, a 2020 Aspire Higher scholarship recipient. "The Aspire Higher Scholarship Program has made that fight so much easier by recognizing students like me who are living with skin conditions and helping to support our higher education aspirations."

Students can apply for the Aspire Higher scholarship through May 31, 2021, and winners will be announced in July 2021. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and to see stories from previous winners, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.

About Aspire Higher

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 51 scholarships, providing students a total of $738,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. The Aspire Higher Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation.

About the Bausch Foundation

The Bausch Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars' worth of financial and product donations to charitable health organizations.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio is further complemented by Solta Medical, the maker of Fraxel®, Thermage®, Clear + Brilliant® and Vaser® ultrasonic assisted liposuction for aesthetic applications. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

