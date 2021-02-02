>
Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:PANW +3.02%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2021, ended January 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 22, 2021. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

The live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visitwww.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-monday-february-22-2021-301219859.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.


