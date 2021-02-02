AI/ML Introduces Health Gauge's Advisory Board Members

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML), a company focused on acquiring and furthering Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to introduce the following members of the Advisory Board for its subsidiary, Health Gauge:

Dr. Pierre Boulanger, P.Eng , PhD, University of Alberta

Dr. Boulanger is a Professor and Cisco Chair in Healthcare, at the University of Alberta. He holds a double appointment of Professor at the University of Alberta's Department of Computing Science (where he is the Director of the Advanced Man-Machine Interface Laboratory) and the Department of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging. He is also on the editorial board of two major academic journals and sits on several international academic committees. His scientific research topics include new techniques for tele-medicine; patient specific modeling using sensor fusion; the application of tele-presence technologies applied to aged care facilities and remote regions; the application of AR/VR technologies to medical training, simulation, and collaborative diagnostics; and patient-specific modeling in surgery. Dr. Boulanger has accumulated more than 38 years of experience in 3D computer vision, rapid product development, and the applications of virtual reality systems in medical and industrial manufacturing.

Dr. Jacques Kpodonu, MD, FACC

Dr. Kpodonu is a triple US boarded cardiac and endovascular surgeon based at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and surgical faculty at Harvard Medical School. Additionally, he is a visionary clinician, medical scientist, and the lead author and editor of four medical textbooks as well as having regularly published work on topics including digital health, biomedical innovation, design of hybrid operating rooms and recently addressing health equity during the COVID19 pandemic. Dr. Kpodonu holds leadership roles with the Society of Thoracic Surgery, American College of Cardiology, REACH program and is frequently quoted in national and international journals and media like the Orange County Register and CTSNET. Dr. Kpodonu's areas of professional expertise and interest include digital health technology, biomedical innovation, innovations in cardiac surgery, global health innovation, and precision medicine.

"The fact that Health Gauge has been able to attract internationally renowned medical and technology experts, such as Dr. Boulanger and Dr. Kpodonu, to its Advisory Board is a testament to both Health Gauge's best-in-class, wearable health solution, as well as to its visionary founders" said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Undoubtedly Drs. Boulanger and Kpodonu have much to contribute to the future successes of Health Gauge as they are uniquely qualified, with vast expertise in both the field of medicine and the application of leading technologies towards enhancing the quality of life by improving healthcare outcomes."

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Tim Daniels

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML".

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

For further information, contact Blake Fallis at (250) 384-1999 or [email protected].

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiml-introduces-health-gauges-advisory-board-members-301218940.html

SOURCE AI/ML Innovations Inc.