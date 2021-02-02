Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Public Storage

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Public Storage, McKesson Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, O, ORCL, ZBH, MAS, BIIB, FOXA, JBHT, DLR, LMT, CHRW, AVY, APD, AMT, VRTX, PNW, NEM, FBHS, AMAT, PWR, J, AVTR, NTR, BXRX,

CRM, O, ORCL, ZBH, MAS, BIIB, FOXA, JBHT, DLR, LMT, CHRW, AVY, APD, AMT, VRTX, PNW, NEM, FBHS, AMAT, PWR, J, AVTR, NTR, BXRX, Added Positions: MRK, V, BK, BBY, WBA, JNJ, TSN, DG, WFC, MMM, NVDA, AEP, VZ, BAC, FB, PM, HD, LOW, TXN, C, FANG, CI, DD, MSFT, AIZ, TMUS, WMT, VTRS,

MRK, V, BK, BBY, WBA, JNJ, TSN, DG, WFC, MMM, NVDA, AEP, VZ, BAC, FB, PM, HD, LOW, TXN, C, FANG, CI, DD, MSFT, AIZ, TMUS, WMT, VTRS, Reduced Positions: JPM, AMZN, ATVI, VMC, GOOGL, MXIM, PG, SNA, OMC, BMY, QCOM, IBM, BDX, DLTR, CSCO, EVRG, UPS, WM, SPG, GD, GM, MDT, NUE, CPRI, CCI, YUM, FDX, LHX, SPY, GOOG, KDP, VST, RSG, TEL, CVX, PXD, EMR, GILD, FISV, CTVA,

JPM, AMZN, ATVI, VMC, GOOGL, MXIM, PG, SNA, OMC, BMY, QCOM, IBM, BDX, DLTR, CSCO, EVRG, UPS, WM, SPG, GD, GM, MDT, NUE, CPRI, CCI, YUM, FDX, LHX, SPY, GOOG, KDP, VST, RSG, TEL, CVX, PXD, EMR, GILD, FISV, CTVA, Sold Out: MA, PSA, MCK, CAT, PFE, CAH, EBAY, PYPL, FIS, T, ADSK, VIAC, RL, TRV, ETR, GS, KSS, TAP, WAB, AVGO, BMRN, TGTX, NOW, AIG, FTI,

For the details of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stoneridge+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,783 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,212 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Visa Inc (V) - 27,882 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.44% Citigroup Inc (C) - 94,013 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% General Motors Co (GM) - 115,057 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 18,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 30,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $278.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 795.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 41,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 89.44%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 27,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 202.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 95,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 327.63%. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 34,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 98.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 99,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 175.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 78.55%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 9,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 78.31%. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 5,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3342.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 1,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 82.4%. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 2,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.74%. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1893.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 2,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 73.79%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc still held 5,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.