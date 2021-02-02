Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 405 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLB, ITA, PTH, YUMC, ZTS, HLT, RF, LULU, ENPH, MU, MGIC, SPLV, FSLR, MOS, BLK, DOMO, PG, PEP, STLD, XPER, WHR, LPSN, ZNGA, BP, FPX, TXN, BUD, ARKK, SLG, GOLD, REG, JBLU, RUN, KR, TAN, SLQD, AZN, AMGN, IEF, RIO, ESTC, BL, ZS, PLAN, LMND, TRHC, QTWO, EVBG, BOTZ, CHIQ, EWG, FEM, ICLN, ADM, IYT, RYT, TIP, XAR, APD, NXPI, FFIV, INTU, KLAC, LRCX, CAKE, MRVL, MCD, MCHP, CASY, MIDD, OTEX, CBRL, XLNX, BGS, USFD, ASML, QLYS, WDAY, DPZ, PAYC, ZEN, WK, APPF, KHC, PFGC, 48L, OGI, MBIO,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IVV, IAI, XLY, KBA, AAPL, WIX, BAC, KWEB, BA, BABA, JPM, LIN, PYPL, ICL, MSFT, NVDA, PLD, MA, GOOG, ESLT, IGV, JD, FCX, BIDU, RSP, FB, TT, YY, KEN, C, DE, J, URI, AMD, EMR, ROK, ROP, APTV, ATVI, CMI, ITW, INDA, SOXX, AMAT, CSX, GS, AMZN, CHKP, JNJ, CEL, TSM, WMT, AVGO, QLTA, SHY, XOM, ITRN, QCOM, AGZ, EWY, NOBL, AXP, GILT, K, SAP, TTWO, WFC, EDU, FDN, IJK, XLP, ADI, AUDC, LUMN, GSK, GPN, HON, KMB, LMT, ORCL, PFE, RADA, SPG, LUV, ALLT, VMW, SPLK, FSLY, FVRR, BKLN, FLOT, IBB, IEI, MINT, ABEO, BRK.B, BXP, EPAY, CEVA, CBB, CTXS, CMTL, CUB, DENN, IBM, NSIT, MANT, MDT, MRK, MCO, EGOV, NTCT, NTAP, SLAB, TEVA, UIS, OSPN, VSAT, KTOS, CVLT, LLNW, VRTU, V, NOW, ATEN, RPD, HPE, MIME, TEAM, WBT, SCWX, TLND, SAIL, AVYA, TENB, SVMK, PING, DDOG, KC, IGIB, IGSB, FXI, IXN, TLT, USIG,
- Reduced Positions: IHI, XLK, SPY, XLV, SPGI, XLF, INTC, ITB, KRNT, TMO, KMDA, CP, VWO, QTEC, ABT, COST, HDB, MELI, VRNS, DIS, ACWI, VOO, XLI, TMUS, PANW, TGT, VEEV, CYBR, FDX, HD, SNR, VCSH, ORA, RDWR, DHC, VTR, SBRA, NET, LQD, CHL, CSCO, NHI, NVMI, OHI, GMRE, GMDA, MMM, PEAK, WELL, IFF, LTC, MPW, NKE, SNE, DOC, CTRE, NTNX, OKTA, USMV, XLE, MO, BLDR, CVS, KO, GILD, HR, MSTR, NTES, CRM, VRNT, DAL, PM, HTA, FEYE, TWTR, TWOU, ANET, HUBS, SHOP, CHCT, SNAP, APPN, ROKU, DVY, GDX, URTH, XLU, AKAM, DOX, ANSS, AZPN, ADSK, SAN, BIIB, BMY, CIEN, DXC, DHI, EA, FARO, JNPR, MS, SINA, SYNA, TSN, WDC, DK, GLUU, PRLB, AMBA, NCLH, LGIH, FIVN, MOMO, BOX, LITE, COUP, CLDR, MDB, ALTR, DBX, BILI, SMAR, DELL, BWAY, CRWD, IHF, IWM, SPEM,
- Sold Out: AMT, XLC, NOC, DLR, VOX, EPI, XBI, VLO, PSA, VGT, EXR, DRE, UPS, KBE, PSTI, IR, CUBE, COLD, DXJ, REXR, LSI, URGN, EGP, VHT, STAG, FR, HEDJ, MOBL, TRNO, SJNK, ANGL, DIA, MTCH, KIE, DOCU, NSA, XME, FEZ, AX, NFLX, LEN, UHT, DHR, EQR, FLEX, CYRN, GE, SPSB, GIS, MTUM, GT, HAIN, KIM, XLRE, MNR, PSMT, IQV, DFJ, RCL, PRVL, AMCR, SILC, TOT, BEST, TSEM, FIT, BCOMF, INOV, GRUB, APO, OVID, EVGN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,597 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 200,855 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,239 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.49%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 175,113 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.66%
- SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,830,148 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 531,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 294,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.23 and $166.19, with an estimated average price of $149.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 167,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 370,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 124,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 178,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 162.66%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $322.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 175,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.49%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 164,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 1165.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.11 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 398,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1665.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 155,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.38 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $42.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 784,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 345,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88.
