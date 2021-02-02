>
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

February 02, 2021 | About: QQQ +1.17% IVV +1.26% IAI +2.24% XLY +1.6% KBA +1.37% AAPL +1.01% XLB +0.8% ITA +1.6% PTH +1.36% YUMC +1.73% ZTS +2.28% HLT +3.16%

Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 405 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,597 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 200,855 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,239 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.49%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 175,113 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.66%
  5. SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,830,148 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 531,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 294,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.23 and $166.19, with an estimated average price of $149.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 167,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 370,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 124,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 178,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 162.66%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $322.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 175,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.49%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 164,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 1165.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.11 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 398,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1665.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 155,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.38 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $42.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 784,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 345,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88.



